Thomas Ferguson (Photo provided in a press release from the New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office)

The following is a press release from the New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office:

CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, announced that on August 22, 2022, Thomas Ferguson, age 37, of Clovis, was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine, a second-degree felony.

In May 2021, Adult Probation and Parole Officers located Mr. Ferguson during a search of a home. A search warrant was completed by officers from the Region 5 Drug Task Force and 84 grams of methamphetamine was seized.

The Honorable Drew Tatum presided over the plea hearing and sentenced Mr. Ferguson to ten years in the Department of Corrections and a $10,000 fine.

This case was prosecuted by Nicholas Rossi, Assistant District Attorney. Mr. Ferguson was represented by Portales criminal defense attorney, Eric Dixon.

For more information, please contact the Office of the District Attorney, at 575-769-2246.

(Press release from the New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office)