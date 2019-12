CLOVIS, N.M. – A Clovis man was killed in a vehicle rollover early Saturday morning, according to a social media post by the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident was reported around 4:20 a.m. on New Mexico State Road 77, between County Roads G and H.

The sheriff’s office said a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound when the vehicle left the roadway, went into ditch and then rolled over.

Juan Araiza-Jaramillo, 21, died a the scene of the crash.