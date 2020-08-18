Clovis man found guilty of Battery on a Peace Officer

CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office:

Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that on August 17, 2020, Tyler S. Phillips, age 35, of Clovis, was found guilty by a Curry County jury of Battery on a Peace Officer, a fourth-degree felony; and Resisting, Evading, or Obstructing an Officer, a misdemeanor.

On June 22, 2019, Officer Timo Rosenthal of the Clovis Police Department was patrolling the area of 10th street and Calhoun when he spotted Phillips and knew he had warrants. While confirming the warrants, Phillips began to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended by Officer Rosenthal. During a routine search of Phillip’s person, he threw his head back and struck Officer Rosenthal in the face. With the aid of other officers, Officer Rosenthal was able to complete the search and arrest of Phillips.

The Honorable Matthew Chandler presided over the one-day trial and sentenced Phillips to 18 months in the New Mexico Department of Corrections which will be followed by 364 days of supervised probation.

