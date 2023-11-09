CLOVIS, N.M. — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney announced on Thursday that Xavier Lucero entered a plea to a count of second degree murder and shooting at a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm.

Lucero was found guilty, and sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections, the maximum penalty for second degree murder, according to a press release.

The press release said the incident occurred on May 15, 2021 and was investigated by the Clovis Police Department. Officers learned of a fist fight at a party involving teenage boys that led to a vehicle pursuit.

The press release said the pursuit ended in gunfire resulting in a victim’s death from a crash, and another victim being shot in the shoulder.

The court found each count was a “Serious Violent Offence.” Lucero will be forced to serve a minimum of 85% of his sentence before being considered for release on parole.

Judge Van Soelen, who presided over the case remarked, ““All I can come away with is what a waste this is. Because of the decisions that you made, you took what was a fist fight and grew it into a tragic loss to everyone involved.”