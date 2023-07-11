CLOVIS, N.M. — On Tuesday morning, Clovis police said a man who attempted to shoot an officer was sent to a Lubbock hospital with injuries from an explosion at his home Monday night.

The Clovis Police Department and fire crews were dispatched at 9:56 p.m. to 29 Paseo Village after a caller reported a loud bang followed by smoke. The garage door was also blown out, the caller said.

According to a press release, authorities arrived and saw the home “had sustained substantial damage.” Anthony Romo, 32, then ran out of the house and away from law enforcement, but was later contacted by an off-duty officer. Romo pulled out a pistol and attempted to shoot him. the press release said.

“The Officer responded to the deadly force, attempting to strike Romo with his marked police vehicle,” the press release said. “Romo evaded the vehicle, which had impacted a fence.”

After being engaged by Romo a second time, the officer discharged a “less lethal bean bag shotgun.” The two then got into a physical confrontation. When the officer had Romo under control, he was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center.

Romo was then transferred to a Lubbock hospital.

According to police, Romo’s charges included:

Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony

Battery on a Peace Officer

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Tampering with Evidence

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession with intent to Distribute Fentanyl

Romo’s arrest is pending his release from the hospital.

The Clovis Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office would investigate the house explosion, the press release said.