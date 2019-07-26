Clovis man killed in crash, Texas DPS says

FRIONA, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person died after a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Parmer County.

DPS said Benjamin Arguello, 22, of Clovis, New Mexico was pronounced dead on scene by a justice of the peace.

DPS said an 18-wheeler, driven by Jerry Varnell, 71, of Portales, New Mexico, was going east on U.S. Highway 60 about four miles west of Friona. DPS also said a pickup truck driven by Arguello was exiting a private drive.

DPS said the pickup truck pulled into the path of the 18-wheeler, and Varnell was “unable to avoid” the collision. The 18-wheeler hit the driver side of the pickup truck and then jackknifed.

DPS said both drivers were wearing seat belts and Varnell was not injured.

The speed limit along that stretch of highway is 75 miles per hour, according to DPS.