CLOVIS, N.M. — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Quentin Ray, said Christian Alonzo pleaded guilty to Abandonment of a Child Resulting in Death. He was sentenced to the maximum of 15 years behind bars.

The DA’s Office said officers with the Texico Police Department were called to an apartment complex on Avenue F on April 26, 2021. Police found an unresponsive 4-month-old baby girl. Witnesses said the Alonzo, the baby’s father, previously came out of the apartment and said the baby was not breathing.

“Later at autopsy, it was discovered that the child suffered from blunt force trauma to the head resulting in her death,” the DA’s Office said in a press release. Meanwhile, Alonzo had left the state. The U.S. Marshals Service helped find Alonzo in Massachusetts.

Since the Court found this count was a “Serious Violent Offence,” Alonzo will be forced to serve a minimum of 85% of his sentence before he can be considered for release.

The press release stated, “DA, Quentin Ray would like to acknowledge the investigation done by Texico Police Officers Doug Bowman and the late Bryan Vanatta as well as the work of DA investigator Kieth Bessette for their outstanding and persistent work on this case.”