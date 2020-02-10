Clovis man sentenced 19 year prison term Monday

CLOVIS, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office):

Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that Lucio Torres, age 44, of Clovis, was sentenced [Monday] for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a fourth degree felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance, a fourth degree felony; and Resisting a Peace Officer, a misdemeanor. A Curry County jury found Torres guilty on January 22, 2020.

In May of 2019, Torres was arrested for threatening two men with a large knife. Torres resisted the officers during the arrest and drugs were located on him by detention officers at the Curry County Detention Center.

The Honorable Matthew Chandler presided over the sentencing hearing. The Defendant spoke to the Court and asked for mercy stating that he didn’t deserve 20 years for a mistake because he was high on drugs. Judge Chandler stated that Torres has an extensive criminal history with 13 felony convictions, starting with attempted murder in 1996. Chandler stated, “I’m afraid that one of these days you’re going to kill somebody. Based on your history this case warrants the maximum sentence.” Chandler found that Torres is a habitual offender which enhanced the sentence by 16 years. Chandler sentenced Torres to a total of 19 years in prison and found that Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon is a serious violent offense which means that Torres will have to serve 85% of his time as to that crime.

Assistant District Attorney Mitchell Mender prosecuted the case for the State and Criminal Defense Attorney, Sandra Gallagher, of Portales, represented Torres.

