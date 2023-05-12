CLOVIS, N.M. — A 26-year-old Clovis man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple 4th degree felonies, according to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Friday.

According to the DA, Fidel Sanchez, 26, had been drinking with a female he knew when the two began to argue – and it got physical. Sanchez “punched and kicked the female numerous times and then dragged her from the living room to the kitchen,” the DA continued.

She began to call 911, so Sanchez ran into an alley, hopped a fence and went into another person’s home. After the homeowner kicked him out, Sanchez went into the homeowner’s car and began going through his stuff, according to the DA.

Sanchez tried entering the house again, but the homeowner shot him in the legs. In Sanchez hearing, he was sentenced to 15 years, followed by one year of parole.

Read the full press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office below:

Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Quentin Ray, announced that Fidel Sanchez, age 26, of Clovis, was convicted of False Imprisonment, Breaking and Entering and Auto Burglary, all 4th degree felonies. He was also found to be a habitual offender with two prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

The charges were the result of Sanchez drinking with a female he knew. They started to argue, and the argument became physical, and he punched and kicked the female numerous times and then dragged her from the living room to the kitchen. When she tried to call 911, he ran out of her house and down an alley where hopped a fence and entered into a house. The homeowner forced Sanchez out of his house. Sanchez then entered the homeowner’s car and started rummaging through it. Sanchez got out of the car and tried entering the house again. The homeowner then shot Sanchez in the legs to keep him from reentering his house.

The Honorable Benjamin Cross presided over the hearing and sentenced Fidel Sanchez to fifteen years in the Department of Corrections followed by one year of parole.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney, Brett Carter, and Sanchez was represented by criminal defense attorney, Sandy Gallagher, of Clovis.

For more information, please contact the Office of the District Attorney, at 575-769-2246.

End press release.