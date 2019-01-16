Clovis man sentenced to 16 years for jail escape

(Photo from the New Mexico Ninth District Attorney's Office)

CLOVIS, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the New Mexico Ninth Judical District Attorney's Office:

Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that on January 14, 2019, Victor Andrew Apodaca, age 29, of Clovis, was sentenced on charges of: Escape from Jail and Conspiracy to Escape from Jail.

The charges stem from the June 15, 2018 escape from the Curry County Detention Center, in which Apodaca along with Ricky Sena and Aaron Clark, were able to walk out an unlocked door at the detention center. A detention officer, Sarina Dodson, has also been charged with assisting escape.

The Honorable Drew D. Tatum presided over the sentencing hearing and imposed a total of 16 years in prison with three years being suspended in favor of supervised probation. The sentence was enhanced by eight years for Apodaca’s prior felony convictions. Apodaca is also serving a 60 year sentence in Texas, for aggravated assault on a peace officer, which will have to be served first.

Brian Scott Stover, Chief Deputy District Attorney prosecuted the case for the State. Apodaca was represented by criminal defense attorney, Brett Carter.

For more information, please contact the District Attorney’s Office at 575-769-2246.

