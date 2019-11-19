Clovis man sentenced to 18 months for extreme animal cruelty

If he stays out of trouble, he does not have to serve the 18 months

CLOVIS, N.M (News Release) – The following is a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that John Davis, age 64, of Clovis, pleaded guilty today to Extreme Cruelty to Animals, a fourth degree felony.

In January, 2019, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for Davis’s property and found that there were dead and decaying puppies and dogs, including a greyhound with a severely imbedded collar. All the dogs were seized and the greyhound was taken to the veterinarian where it had to be euthanized. The other dogs were housed at the City of Clovis Animal Shelter.

The Honorable Drew Tatum presided over the sentencing hearing and accepted Davis’s guilty plea. Davis was sentenced to 18 months, suspended in favor of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,000 to animal rescue group, Cindy’s Hope for Precious Paws, ordered to pay restitution to the veterinarian, and ordered not to possess any animals. Judge Tatum stated that Davis had been warned about the living conditions and breeding of his animals. The Sheriff’s Office had previously been at Davis’ home in 2009, when dogs had been seized and the deputies had attempted to work with him regarding his animals.

Davis was represented by criminal defense attorney, Luke Ragsdale, of Roswell, NM.

(This is a news release)