CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department was called out on Tuesday for a “gunshot victim” around 1:06 a.m. in the 800 block of Sheldon, according to a press release from the Clovis Police Department.

Loydale Kirven, 52, was found with a “gunshot wound to the leg” and had to receive “emergency first aid” from officers, said the release.

After receiving aid, Kirven was transported to a hospital for advanced medical care.

Detectives investigated the incident and found that Kirven was involved in a “verbal altercation with another male” who was identified as J.D. Pringle, 36, according to the release.

The release stated that the altercation became violent when Pringle “struck” Kirven with a pistol before shooting him in the leg. The release added that Pringle fled the scene after the incident.

According to CPD, detectives were still searching for Pringle in connection to the shooting.

If anyone has information related to the incident or knows the whereabouts of Pringle, contact the Clovis Police Department.