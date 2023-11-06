CLOVIS, N.M. — Jonathan Sullivan, 32, of Clovis, was sentenced to 4 years in the Department of Corrections on October 31, according to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Quentin Ray, on Monday.

A press release stated Sullivan led the Curry County Sheriff Deputies on a “vehicle pursuit and eventually stopped on Rencher Street.”

He ran from deputies and hid behind a house. When a Curry County Sheriff’s Deputy exited a garage the “suspect took an aggressive stance and pointed a pistol at the Deputy.”

According to the release, the deputy who believed he was about to be shot, pulled out his firearm and fired “three shots” at Sullivan.

The suspect was not hit and fled the scene. He was eventually captured by the New Mexico State Police in an abandoned vehicle, said the release.

Additionally, the pistol was later located and determined to be an unloaded airsoft pistol, said the release.

The release stated Sullivan will serve at least 3 years and 8 months before he can be considered for parole.