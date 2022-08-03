AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the New Mexico State Police, an officer was involved in a crash at the intersection of Norris and 7th Street in Clovis, NM around 12:21 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the release, the preliminary investigation indicated that New Mexico State Police officers were responding to the Clovis Community College in reference to a possible active shooter, which officials say was a training exercise being conducted by the Clovis Police Department.

As the New Mexico State Police officer drove eastbound through the intersection, the officer’s police unit was struck on the passenger side by a 2021 Nissan Rogue that was traveling northbound on Norris.

Officials stated that the driver of the Nissan, a forty-two-year-old female, and an eleven-year-old female passenger were transported by emergency medical services to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Officials reported that the New Mexico State Police officer sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The New Mexico State Police was unaware of the training exercise being conducted by the Clovis Police Department prior to the crash.

The crash investigation is still active and ongoing and is being led by the New Mexico State Police.