CLOVIS, New Mexico — The Clovis Police Department was investigating the murder of 48-year-old Joe Suniga that occurred at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday. In the most recent update, CPD said a suspect was arrested after a SWAT callout.

Initially, police identified and located two persons of interest, Victor Corral, 33 and Aaron Garcia, 37, Wednesday afternoon.

After further investigation, CPD said in a second press release that an arrest warrant for an open count of murder was generated for Corral, but he was not yet in custody.

Shortly after, CPD said Garcia had been located and interviewed.

Around 4:30 p.m., CPD said in a final press release that it received a tip that Corral was in the 300 block of East 12th Street.

SWAT assisted Clovis PD Major Crimes Unit and began announcing for Corral to surrender himself. According to the press release, he complied within minutes.

Corral was taken to Curry County Detention Center.