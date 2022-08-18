CLOVIS, NM— On Wednesday, law enforcement responded to a fight and possible shots fired call at the Curry County fairgrounds around 8:50 p.m., according to a press release from the Clovis Police Department.

After investigating, police determined there had been no shots fired, but confirmed the occurrence of a fight amongst a group of juveniles, the press release said.

Curry County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the incident and said that any questions about it should be directed their office.