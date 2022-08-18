CLOVIS, NM— On Wednesday, law enforcement responded to a fight and possible shots fired call at the Curry County fairgrounds around 8:50 p.m., according to a press release from the Clovis Police Department.

After investigating, police determined there had been no shots fired, but confirmed the occurrence of a fight amongst a group of juveniles, the press release said.

Curry County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the incident and said that any questions about it should be directed their office.

Video obtained by EverythingLubbock.com staff member.