Clovis Police Department investigating homicide

CLOVIS, New Mexico — The Clovis Police Department began an investigation a homicide after a man was stabbed to death Thursday.

On Thursday at approximately 12:37 p.m., the Clovis Police Department received a call about an unconscious man with a stab wound to his chest and stomach lying in the road, according to a press release from CPD.

Jose Fernando Sena, 46, was dead when officers and EMS arrived, CPD said.

During this investigation, 43-year-old Tonekwueme Emanuel Hamilton was taken into custody and charged with murder, according to the press release.

The Clovis Police Department requests that any person having information relative to this murder contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.