CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department has identified the suspect in a September 20 shooting in the 1100 block of Hinkle that led to one person injured with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The suspect was identified as Chasidy Mathis, 37, and a warrant by the Clovis Police Department has been obtained for his arrest for Aggravated Battery on a Household Member, Child Abuse, Shooting at an Occupied Dwelling and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, according to CPD.

CPD said if anyone has information on Mathis’ whereabouts, to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.