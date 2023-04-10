CLOVIS, N.M. — A 22-year-old man died at a Clovis apartment complex after being shot on Monday morning.

According to a press release, the Clovis Police Department was called to the Clovis Apartments at 1000 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for reports of shots fired. Matthew Nelson, 24, was found with gunshot wounds.

The Clovis Fire Department and EMS began lifesaving measures before sending him to Plains Regional Medical Center, the press release continued.

Nelson died from his injuries, shortly after arriving to the hospital.

According to Clovis PD, the 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit was active and investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident, was asked to contact the CPD at 575-769-1921.