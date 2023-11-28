CLOVIS, N.M. — Omarrion Price, an 18-year-old wanted for multiple robberies in Albuquerque, was apprehended by Clovis Police Department officers on Nov. 22.

According to a press release from CPD, officers saw a vehicle believed to be connected to Price near the 600 block of Ross. When detectives attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away, but CPD was able to get close enough to identify Price.

Next, as the vehicle drove westbound in the 300 block of W. Christopher, Price began firing a handgun back towards pursuing officers, the press release said.

The pursuit ended in the 1000 block of W. Christopher where Price ran away from the vehicle.

CPD K9 officer “Skipper” and his handler tracked which direction Price went, the press release also said. He was then found hiding in the 2300 block of Williams and taken into custody. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Sheryka Baca and was also taken into custody.

Price and Baca’s charges are as follows:

Omarrion Price:

Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony upon a Peace Officer (2nd Degree Felony)

Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle (4th Degree Felony)

Tampering with Evidence (3rd Degree Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property (4th Degree Felony)

Resisting, Evading, or Obstructing an Officer (Misdemeanor)

Outstanding warrants from Albuquerque, NM for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Attempt to Commit a Felony to wit Armed Robbery, and Violation of Conditions of Probation, Release, or Supervised Release

Sheryka Baca:

Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer (4th Degree Felony)

Harboring a Felony (4th Degree Felony)

Anyone with information related to the incident was asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.