CLOVIS, N.M.– The Clovis Police Department and 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit are searching for three individuals believed to be involved in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man, according to a social media post.

Matthew Nelson, 22, was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Clovis on Monday morning.

The social media post said authorities believe Israel Barela, Dante Gooden and Tamar Johnson “have knowledge relevant to this investigation.”

The public was encouraged to call CPD at (575) 769-1921 if they have any information about the shooting.