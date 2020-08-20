Clovis resident killed one-vehicle crash, NMSP says

CLOVIS, N.M. — New Mexico State Police said Laura Curtis, 58, of Clovis died as the result of a single-vehicle crash in Chaves County.

NMSP released the following statement on Thursday:

Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US 70 in Chaves County

Chaves County, NM – On August 19, 2020 at about 5:50 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a single vehicle fatal crash on US 70, near mile post 359, northeast of Roswell, NM.

The initial investigation indicated a 2013 Chevrolet, driven by Laura Curtis (58) of Clovis, NM, was traveling west on US 70. For unknown reasons the Chevrolet left the roadway and struck a tree. Curtis sustained fatal injuries in the crash, and she was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to have not been properly utilized. No other additional information is available.