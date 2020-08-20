Clovis resident killed one-vehicle crash, NMSP says

State & Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NMSP New Mexico State Police patch 690

CLOVIS, N.M. — New Mexico State Police said Laura Curtis, 58, of Clovis died as the result of a single-vehicle crash in Chaves County.

NMSP released the following statement on Thursday:

Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US 70 in Chaves County

Chaves County, NM – On August 19, 2020 at about 5:50 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a single vehicle fatal crash on US 70, near mile post 359, northeast of Roswell, NM.

The initial investigation indicated a 2013 Chevrolet, driven by Laura Curtis (58) of Clovis, NM, was traveling west on US 70. For unknown reasons the Chevrolet left the roadway and struck a tree. Curtis sustained fatal injuries in the crash, and she was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to have not been properly utilized. No other additional information is available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar