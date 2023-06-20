CLOVIS, N.M.– A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Monday after he was accused of shooting an 18-year-old in the head, according to a press release from the Clovis Police Department.

According to CPD, officers responded to call for a possible suicide at a residence in 300 block of Alamo Street. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was later identified as Timothy Newbrough.

CPD also said Newbrough’s 2011 Volkswagon Jetta was missing from the residence and has not been found. During the investigation, a 14-year-old boy was identified as a suspect in Newbrough’s death.

The teenager was arrested and charged with Murder.

CPD said the suspect was taken to juvenile facility where he would remain until his arraignment hearing at a later date.