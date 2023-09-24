CLOVIS, New Mexico — A Clovis teen lost his life following a shooting in the 2100 block of West Grand Avenue on Saturday night, according to the Clovis Police Department.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Izayah Montano, according to CPD. Authorities said in a press release Montano was found with two gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital by the Clovis Fire Department’s EMS personnel, where he died early Sunday morning.

The release said witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and saw Montano fall to the ground with an unknown person running away. The 9th Judicial Major Crimes Unit was contacted to aid in the investigation.