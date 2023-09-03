LUBBOCK, Texas — A Walmart in Clovis was severely damaged due to a fire that broke early Sunday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officials say the fire departments were called from Melrose, Texico and Portales to help battle the fire.

A cause for the fire was not made immediately available.

The Clovis Police Department encouraged the public to avoid the area in a social media post.

“PLEASE, stay away from the area, as this is an active scene. There is no good reason to drive by to “see” what is happening,” the social media post said.