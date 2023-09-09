CLOVIS N.M.– The Clovis Police Department asked for the public’s help on Saturday in locating the man they believe was responsible for a fire that severely damaged the town’s Walmart.

CPD named 59-year-old Jimmy Guillen as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. Authorities are prepared to charge Guillen with Arson, Aggravated Burglary, Tampering with Evidence and Felon in Possession of a Destructive Device.

The fire took place on Saturday, September 3, at 3:36 a.m. at the Walmart located in the 3700 block of North Prince Street.

The fire was investigated by CPD, the 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit, the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Clovis Fire Department.

Anyone with information on Guillen’s whereabouts was encouraged to call CPD at (575) 769-1921.