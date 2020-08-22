Clovis woman convicted in church armed robbery

CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office:

Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that on August 19, 2020, Cherry Anaya, age 44, of Clovis, was found guilty by a Curry County jury for her role in the armed robbery of an elderly woman. The jury found Anaya guilty of Armed Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, Unauthorized Withdrawal, Theft, or Use of the Card of Another, and Theft of Identity.

In August 18, 2019, an 88-year-old female citizen of Clovis was arriving at Parkland Baptist Church for morning services when she was assaulted. Anaya drove the getaway vehicle while Jaime Salazar-Cadena used a hand gun to force the victim to give up her purse. Anaya and Salazar-Cadena then took the victim’s debit card and they, along with Delilah Kerby, used it at several businesses in town to purchase cigarettes and fast food. Kirby was apprehended in August of 2019. Anaya and Salazar-Cadena were apprehended together in October 7, 2019.

The Honorable Fred T. Van Soelen presided over the one-day trial, and sentenced the defendant to serve twelve (12) years in the Department of Corrections. Van Soelen remarked on the senselessness of the crime and found that the location of the crime also added to the culpability of Anaya. Van Soelen remarked that people must feel safe especially in their house of worship. Chief Deputy District Attorney, Brian Stover prosecuted the case for the State and criminal defense attorney, Benjamin Herrmann, of Clovis represented Anaya.

Jamie Salazar-Cadena, pleaded guilty to Armed Robbery in March, 2020 and was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of probation. Salazar-Cadena, apologized to the victim during her sentencing hearing; Anaya decided not to speak. Delilah Kerby is still pending trial.

(News release from the New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office)