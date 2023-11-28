CURRY COUNTY, N.M. — A Clovis woman is dead following a hit-and-run on Thanksgiving near Curry Road K between Curry Road 7 and 8.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Dawn Renee Dozier was pronounced dead at the scene. It was believed Dozier was hit by a car while riding a bicycle on Thursday night.

The investigation led deputies to Fernando Chavez-Molina, 43, who was later named a suspect.

Molina was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving great bodily injury or death.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Curry County Adult Detention Center, where he remained without bond.