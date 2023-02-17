CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 55-year-old Beatrice Rivera of Clovis was convicted on Wednesday of “Accessory to 2nd Degree Murder,” in the wake of the October 2021 death of Ivan Luevano.

The announcement said that a Major Crimes Unit investigation found that Rivera learned that Luevano “was selling marijuana out of his residence and was in possession of a large amount of marijuana and cash,” and made plans with a relative in Lubbock to rob him.

Rivera directed two people to Luevano’s home and then left the area, according to the announcement, when Luevano was shot multiple times. After the shooting, the two others involved left the home with the marijuana and small amounts of cash.

As noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, Luevano was hospitalized and died shortly after due to his injuries.

The announcement further noted that one of the people involved was arrested in Lubbock while the other, David Valdez, was arrested in Oklahoma.

While Rivera was not present during the shooting, said the announcement, she was charged as an accessory to the murder for directing the other people involved to Luevano’s home. She was sentenced to 12 years in the Department of Corrections and will not be eligible for parole until 2032.