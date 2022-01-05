Concerns, teacher changes arise as Texas students return to classrooms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of students across Central Texas will return to the classroom Wednesday, many of them for the first time in two years as remote learning ends for some districts.

KXAN spoke with a concerned Round Rock ISD parent who said the in-person influx means her 3rd grade daughter will have to switch classrooms and teachers mid-year, as the district adjusts.

“My concern is that this is going to affect her academically,” said Kelly Williams whose daughter Sadie attends Spicewood Elementary School. “She was doing so great. She loved her teacher and, more importantly, she made really good friends in her class.”

Round Rock ISD was unable to answer KXAN’s questions regarding the student shuffling. A spokesperson said the district’s chief of teaching and learning was unavailable due to meetings ahead of semester.

Austin ISD will also bring all of its roughly 75,000 students and 12,000 staff back on Wednesday. AISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said the district made efforts to help the children and educators with the transition.

“[The students] had visits at their new schools before the break,” Elizalde said.

Rebecca Farrell, the youth and family program coordinator for the Central Texas chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, told KXAN young minds crave stability.

“For students, they are looking for that trusted individual,” Farrell said. “And I think in schools, they look toward their teachers, because they spend most of their days and their hours with their teachers.”

Dr. Roshni Koli, the medical director for pediatric mental health services for Dell Children’s Medical Center, added children, however, are resilient, offering this advice to parents.

“Try to maintain as much routine schedule and structure as [you] can at home to help them prepare for some of those changes [at school.]”