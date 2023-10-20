LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Representative Jodey Arrington is considering a run for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a representative of Arrington’s office.

This comes after this week’s failed attempts by House Republicans to elect Jim Jordan to the speakership position. Arrington had previously backed Jordan’s bid for speaker.

Jordan was the second Republican nominee to drop out of the race after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise failed to secure enough votes last week.

Arrington previously voted against ousting former Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this month and voted to support Jim Jordan in all three floor votes.

Arrington is the chairman of the house budget committee and has represented Lubbock since he was first elected in 2016.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this article.