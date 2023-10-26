Milam County (FOX 44/KWKT) — According to an incident offense report from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) Office of the Inspector General, convicted killer Shayla Angelina Boniello’s death on Saturday, Sept. 23rd was from a suspected suicide.

Boniello pleaded guilty to the Capital Murder of Patricia Ann Rader and received a life sentence back in November of 2020. Investigators said Boniello beat the child to death in December of 2018.

Patricia Ann ‘Annie’ Rader

Boniello was in the Michael Unit, which is in Tennessee Colony, Texas. An autopsy was ordered, but the results have not been released at this time since the investigation is ongoing.

Rader’s family claimed Boniello had beaten Patricia other times while the toddler was under Boniello’s watch.

The family of Patricia Ann “Annie” Rader said her grandfather had temporary custody of Patricia Ann. Her family says the grandfather was in a relationship with Boniello.

Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey told FOX 44 News at the time that he decided not to pursue the death penalty because Boniello suffered a brain injury and did not have a violent past.

An earlier version of this report had a mistake that has been corrected. This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.