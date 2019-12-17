Convicted murderer from Portales sentenced to 4 extra years in prison

PORTALES, N.M. – Prosecutors said on Monday that Gerardo Marquez, 36, of Portales was found to be a “habitual offender” and was sentenced to an additional four years in prison for the murder of Erika Zamorano.

In September, a jury found Marquez guilty of second-degree murder. The original sentence was 16 years. It is now extended to 20 years because of evidence prosecutors presented.

On April 19, 2018, Erika Zamorano, 32, was found dead in her home in Portales residence from a gunshot wound to the head. Marquez and Zamorano had been in a relationship, prosecutors said.

“The crime is classified as a serious violent offense which means Marquez will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being considered for parole,” prosecutors said.