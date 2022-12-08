(KXAN) — Republicans did not see quite the “Red Wave” they were anticipating in this year’s midterm elections. After the GOP lost a tight Senate runoff race in Georgia, some politicians and political experts are weighing the influence of the Republican party and its members.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate race against incumbent Raphael Warnock, but Walker lost, and a 51-49 Democratic Senate majority was secured.

Walker is the latest of a string of Trump-backed candidates to lose races in this midterm cycle, putting Trump’s election influence into question.

In an interview with The Hill, Texas Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, said Wednesday that Trump is “less relevant all the time.”

One of the biggest problems I think candidates have is when they get elected in the primary, then they neglect to try to reach out and broaden their base of support in the general election. So I think we’ve, but we’ve seen the so-called base elections that don’t work very well, didn’t work well for Trump in 2020, didn’t work well for a lot of these nominees this time because you can’t win unless you get more votes than your opponent. And that means you have to appeal beyond the base. To me, it’s pretty much that simple. I think he’s less relevant all the time. Again, even if you capture all of the Trump voters, you may be able to win a primary but you’re not necessarily going to win a general election. And in this business, you have to win an election before you can actually govern. So it’s not like you know, it’s not like coming in second and getting a trophy like you did in junior high school, for participation. So it’s, it really is about winning elections and I think, unfortunately, people tend to lose sight on it. It seems so obvious, but you got to be able to win an election which means you got to expand beyond your base in the general election, and you got to give those voters some reason to vote for you. Sen. John Cornyn

He also said Republicans should participate more in early voting, and that candidates are “missing the boat” if they’re not encouraging people to utilize the early voting period.

“I think it’s a mistake to discount any method of getting points on the scoreboard, and that changes a little bit during each election,” Cornyn said.

Cornyn also criticized Trump’s recent call to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution. “I don’t know why anybody would say something like that, certainly not an ex-president,” Cornyn said. “I think that’s irresponsible.”