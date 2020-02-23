Costco to crack down, ban non-members from food court

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Costco says it’s always required a membership to buy food from its food court, but now it’s cracking down on those non-members who have been slipping in.

A Costco spokesperson told CNN starting in March, the warehouse chain will require people to have an active membership to visit the food court, which is well known for its inexpensive prices.

A slice of pizza costs $1.99 per slice and $9.99 per pie and a hot dog is $1.50.

The least expensive membership plan costs $60 per year.

(Information from KXAN.com)