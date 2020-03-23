Counselor at Texas prison tests positive for COVID-19, said TDCJ

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — A substance abuse counselor who works in Texas prisons has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time the disease caused by the novel coronavirus has been reported in the country’s largest prison system.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says the substance abuse counselor was informed that he tested positive Sunday.

He did a “cell side counseling” at a prison outside of Houston last week.

The agency says he and other employees of the same company are in quarantine.

The prisoners had “limited contact” with the counselor through “hard cell doors” and are in a restrictive housing unit.

