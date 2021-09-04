(STACKER.COM) — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Texas using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Waller County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.9%

— 2.9% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

– Total population: 37,799

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Calhoun County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.3%

— 2.4% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%

– Total population: 16,361

Patrick Feller // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Victoria County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.3%

— 2.4% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%

– Total population: 68,398

Reading Associate 17 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Caldwell County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.8%

— 1.5% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%

– Total population: 31,311

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#46. San Patricio County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.8%

— 1.5% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%

– Total population: 48,852

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Collin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.9%

— 1.4% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

– Total population: 693,358

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Ector County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.2%

— 1.0% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

– Total population: 110,749

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Brazos County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.3%

— 0.7% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%

– Total population: 174,024

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Parmer County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.5%

— 0.4% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%

– Total population: 6,974

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bastrop County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.5%

— 0.4% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%

– Total population: 61,480

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Bee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.6%

— 0.2% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%

– Total population: 25,741

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Bailey County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.1%

— 0.6% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%

– Total population: 5,070

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Williamson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.3%

— 0.9% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

– Total population: 388,150

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Atascosa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.3%

— 0.9% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

– Total population: 35,266

Canva

#36. Pecos County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.6%

— 1.4% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%

– Total population: 11,936

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Edwards County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.3%

— 2.5% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%

– Total population: 1,708

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Jeff Davis County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.4%

— 2.7% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%

– Total population: 1,810

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bell County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.4%

— 2.7% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

– Total population: 247,204

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Kenedy County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.6%

— 2.9% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 12.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

– Total population: 428

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Uvalde County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.8%

— 3.3% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

– Total population: 19,633

Hequals2henry // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Harris County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.8%

— 3.3% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%

– Total population: 3,362,148

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Frio County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.0%

— 3.5% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

– Total population: 14,827

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Fort Bend County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.8%

— 4.8% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%

– Total population: 533,859

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#27. La Salle County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.1%

— 5.3% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%

– Total population: 5,796

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Hays County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.7%

— 6.2% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%

– Total population: 156,653

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hudspeth County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.7%

— 6.2% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

– Total population: 3,134

Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Reeves County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.9%

— 6.6% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%

– Total population: 11,798

Patriarca12 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Brewster County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.9%

— 6.6% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%

– Total population: 7,432

Canva

#22. Nueces County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.2%

— 7.1% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%

– Total population: 270,484

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Jim Wells County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.4%

— 7.4% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%

– Total population: 29,602

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dallas County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.3%

— 8.8% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%

– Total population: 1,898,781

Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Culberson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.8%

— 9.6% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

– Total population: 1,705

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Kleberg County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.5%

— 10.8% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%

– Total population: 23,718

Matthew T Rader // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Willacy County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.8%

— 11.3% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 51.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%

– Total population: 16,470

John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Val Verde County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.2%

— 11.8% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 51.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%

– Total population: 34,955

Canva

#15. Cameron County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.8%

— 12.8% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 51.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%

– Total population: 290,681

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dimmit County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.9%

— 13.0% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 51.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%

– Total population: 7,469

Canva

#13. Bexar County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.1%

— 13.2% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%

– Total population: 1,426,742

天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Travis County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.6%

— 14.1% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.1%

– Total population: 933,881

Canva

#11. Brooks County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.7%

— 14.3% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 53.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%

– Total population: 5,335

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Zavala County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.8%

— 14.4% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 53.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%

– Total population: 8,548

BenjaminMonroy // Wikimedia Commons

#9. El Paso County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.7%

— 15.8% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 56.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.7%

– Total population: 605,180

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jim Hogg County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 74.0%

— 17.9% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 55.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.7%

– Total population: 3,625

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#7. Hidalgo County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 74.0%

— 17.9% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 53.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%

– Total population: 566,969

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Maverick County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 74.5%

— 18.6% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 56.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.8%

– Total population: 39,642

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Webb County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 74.7%

— 19.0% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 54.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.3%

– Total population: 180,734

Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Presidio County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 76.0%

— 21.1% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 58.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.3%

– Total population: 5,187

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Starr County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 76.4%

— 21.7% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 58.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.8%

– Total population: 42,715

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Duval County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 76.5%

— 21.9% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 57.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.6%

– Total population: 8,393

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Zapata County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 77.8%

— 24.0% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 70.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 59.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.1%

– Total population: 9,553

(Information from Stacker.com via the Nexstar Media Wire)