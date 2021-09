(STACKER.COM) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of August 31 had reached639,490 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of August 30, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Lpret // Wikicommons

#50. McLennan County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 578 (1,482 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,131 (33,698 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (528 total deaths)

— 7.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Walker County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 578 (422 new cases, +86% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,801 (10,071 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (141 total deaths)

— 1.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Uvalde County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 583 (156 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,511 (4,950 total cases)

— 51.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (79 total deaths)

— 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Jpo tx113 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Trinity County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (86 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,286 (1,214 total cases)

— 32.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (37 total deaths)

— 32.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Marion County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 589 (58 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,372 (825 total cases)

— 31.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (35 total deaths)

— 85.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Reading Associate 17 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Caldwell County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 589 (257 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,002 (6,987 total cases)

— 30.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (112 total deaths)

— 34.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Matthew Rutledge // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Loving County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 592 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,142 (7 total cases)

— 66.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Ward County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 600 (72 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,119 (1,454 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (24 total deaths)

— 4.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Montgomery County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 606 (3,681 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,772 (71,505 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (696 total deaths)

— 39.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Wichita County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 607 (802 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,520 (17,877 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (405 total deaths)

— 60.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Harrison County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 636 (423 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,748 (7,153 total cases)

— 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (124 total deaths)

— 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Val Verde County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 638 (313 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,970 (9,300 total cases)

— 54.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (225 total deaths)

— 140.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lampasas County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 639 (137 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,160 (2,820 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (40 total deaths)

— 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Smith County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 648 (1,508 new cases, +82% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,327 (26,363 total cases)

— 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (524 total deaths)

— 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Dimmit County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 652 (66 new cases, -63% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,354 (3,478 total cases)

— 180.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (38 total deaths)

— 96.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Wood County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 676 (308 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,022 (4,564 total cases)

— 18.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (145 total deaths)

— 66.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Eaglegrafix // Wikimedia Commons

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 683 (847 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,704 (14,506 total cases)

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (386 total deaths)

— 62.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#34. Gregg County, TX

Nsaum75 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Galveston County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 695 (2,379 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,767 (53,944 total cases)

— 28.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (523 total deaths)

— 19.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Jim Evans // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Polk County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 701 (360 new cases, +85% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,217 (4,733 total cases)

— 24.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (136 total deaths)

— 38.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Mitchell County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 702 (60 new cases, +445% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,637 (738 total cases)

— 29.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (32 total deaths)

— 95.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Navarro County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 702 (352 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,473 (7,253 total cases)

— 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (149 total deaths)

— 55.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Irion County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 716 (11 new cases, +120% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,352 (159 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 65 (1 total deaths)

— 66.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jim Hogg County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 731 (38 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,558 (757 total cases)

— 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (17 total deaths)

— 71.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Refugio County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 734 (51 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,321 (995 total cases)

— 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (23 total deaths)

— 73.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Camp County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 741 (97 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,952 (1,696 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (48 total deaths)

— 92.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Tyler County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 748 (162 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,721 (1,890 total cases)

— 28.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (52 total deaths)

— 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Nolan County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 748 (110 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,458 (1,833 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (56 total deaths)

— 99.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Cherokee County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 754 (397 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,407 (5,479 total cases)

— 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (151 total deaths)

— 50.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Canva

#22. Nueces County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 756 (2,738 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,157 (58,535 total cases)

— 31.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (1,008 total deaths)

— 45.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Anderson County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 771 (445 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,475 (6,625 total cases)

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (137 total deaths)

— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Jim Wells County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 786 (318 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,908 (6,035 total cases)

— 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (125 total deaths)

— 61.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Canva

#19. Hale County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 820 (274 new cases, +147% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,421 (6,822 total cases)

— 66.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (165 total deaths)

— 158.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Cass County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 829 (249 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,817 (3,248 total cases)

— 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (98 total deaths)

— 70.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Vami IV // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Tom Green County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 831 (991 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,764 (21,175 total cases)

— 45.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (302 total deaths)

— 32.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Crane County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 834 (40 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,259 (684 total cases)

— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (14 total deaths)

— 52.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Orange County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 838 (699 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,682 (11,410 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (170 total deaths)

— 6.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Brown County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 842 (319 new cases, +72% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,568 (5,516 total cases)

— 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (139 total deaths)

— 92.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Bee County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 860 (280 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,003 (4,560 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (83 total deaths)

— 33.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Calhoun County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 869 (185 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,941 (3,181 total cases)

— 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (26 total deaths)

— 36.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Menard County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 935 (20 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,862 (275 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (9 total deaths)

— 120.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Crockett County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 953 (33 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,948 (691 total cases)

— 62.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (15 total deaths)

— 126.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Concho County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 954 (26 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,624 (644 total cases)

— 92.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (9 total deaths)

— 72.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Angelina County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 966 (838 new cases, +155% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,864 (11,155 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (304 total deaths)

— 83.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Reeves County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 995 (159 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,584 (2,969 total cases)

— 51.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (46 total deaths)

— 50.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Coke County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,122 (38 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,681 (565 total cases)

— 36.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (13 total deaths)

— 101.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lamar County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,280 (638 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,899 (6,930 total cases)

— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (168 total deaths)

— 76.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Kenedy County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,485 (6 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,871 (52 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (2 total deaths)

— 159.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Hardin County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,503 (866 new cases, +448% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,072 (8,106 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (132 total deaths)

— 19.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Live Oak County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,581 (193 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,952 (1,459 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (23 total deaths)

— 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#1. DeWitt County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,550 (514 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,867 (2,594 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (65 total deaths)

— 68.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

(Information from Stacker.com via the Nexstar Media Wire)