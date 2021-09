Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates in Texas

(STACKER.COM) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of September 1 had reached 640,914 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of August 31, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Coke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (13 total deaths)

— 101.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #253 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,681 (565 total cases)

— 35.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,122 (38 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

#49. Terrell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (3 total deaths)

— 102.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #245 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,567 (82 total cases)

— 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#48. San Augustine County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (32 total deaths)

— 103.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #242 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,790 (724 total cases)

— 28.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 291 (24 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

#47. Lavaca County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (79 total deaths)

— 105.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,047 (2,831 total cases)

— 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (52 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

#46. San Saba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (24 total deaths)

— 107.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,121 (855 total cases)

— 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (16 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

#45. Comanche County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (54 total deaths)

— 107.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #224 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,835 (1,750 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (21 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#44. Sherman County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (12 total deaths)

— 107.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #222 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,934 (270 total cases)

— 27.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (8 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

#43. Zavala County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (47 total deaths)

— 107.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.4 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,438 (2,183 total cases)

— 50.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 591 (70 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

#42. La Salle County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (30 total deaths)

— 108.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #214 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,149 (1,064 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (16 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

#41. Scurry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (67 total deaths)

— 109.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #208 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.0 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,500 (2,756 total cases)

— 34.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 479 (80 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

#40. Real County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (14 total deaths)

— 112.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #198 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 29.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,211 (387 total cases)

— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 550 (19 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

#39. Duval County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (46 total deaths)

— 115.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #183 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,986 (1,672 total cases)

— 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 520 (58 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

#38. Cameron County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (1,766 total deaths)

— 118.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #177 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (16 new deaths, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,839 (58,560 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 367 (1,551 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

#37. Potter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (491 total deaths)

— 118.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #176 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.8 (8 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,294 (20,306 total cases)

— 40.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 536 (629 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

#36. Lynn County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (25 total deaths)

— 119.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #174 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,477 (683 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (16 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

#35. Menard County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (9 total deaths)

— 120.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #172 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,096 (280 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,169 (25 new cases, +127% change from previous week)

#34. Castro County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (32 total deaths)

— 122.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #165 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,166 (1,142 total cases)

— 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (17 new cases, +89% change from previous week)

#33. Crockett County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (15 total deaths)

— 126.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #155 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,948 (691 total cases)

— 62.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 953 (33 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

#32. Wilbarger County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (56 total deaths)

— 129.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,639 (1,997 total cases)

— 27.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (18 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

#31. Stonewall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (6 total deaths)

— 132.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #144 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,222 (165 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#30. Hansford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (24 total deaths)

— 133.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #140 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,540 (1,001 total cases)

— 51.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (9 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

#29. Willacy County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (96 total deaths)

— 135.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #133 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.0 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,136 (4,087 total cases)

— 55.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (110 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

#28. Dickens County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (10 total deaths)

— 136.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #128 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,724 (215 total cases)

— 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (6 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#27. Briscoe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (7 total deaths)

— 137.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #125 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,807 (198 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 323 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

#26. Donley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (15 total deaths)

— 139.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #120 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,941 (457 total cases)

— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (8 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

#25. Runnels County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (47 total deaths)

— 139.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #119 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 39.0 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,293 (1,467 total cases)

— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 312 (32 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

#24. Val Verde County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (225 total deaths)

— 140.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #116 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,235 (9,430 total cases)

— 56.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 904 (443 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

#23. Sabine County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 465 (49 total deaths)

— 143.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #113 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 19.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,304 (770 total cases)

— 40.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (28 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

#22. Terry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 470 (58 total deaths)

— 146.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #110 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,785 (1,824 total cases)

— 20.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 340 (42 new cases, +121% change from previous week)

#21. Coleman County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (39 total deaths)

— 149.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #102 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 36.7 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,899 (891 total cases)

— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (11 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

#20. Starr County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (311 total deaths)

— 151.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #97 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,461 (10,639 total cases)

— 34.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (229 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

#19. Mills County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (24 total deaths)

— 158.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #87 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 20.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,165 (739 total cases)

— 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (13 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

#18. Hale County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (165 total deaths)

— 158.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #85 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.0 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,421 (6,822 total cases)

— 66.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 820 (274 new cases, +147% change from previous week)

#17. Kenedy County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (2 total deaths)

— 159.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #84 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,871 (52 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,485 (6 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

#16. Haskell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (28 total deaths)

— 159.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #83 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,572 (485 total cases)

— 30.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (11 new cases, +120% change from previous week)

#15. Hockley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 500 (115 total deaths)

— 161.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #80 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,408 (3,547 total cases)

— 25.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (98 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

#14. Hall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 506 (15 total deaths)

— 164.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #78 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,240 (511 total cases)

— 40.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#13. Culberson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 507 (11 total deaths)

— 165.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #77 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,043 (370 total cases)

— 38.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#12. Knox County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 519 (19 total deaths)

— 171.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #69 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,369 (270 total cases)

— 40.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#11. Crosby County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 523 (30 total deaths)

— 173.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #63 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,868 (853 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 401 (23 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

#10. Floyd County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (30 total deaths)

— 174.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #62 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,735 (1,013 total cases)

— 44.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (15 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

#9. Cochran County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (15 total deaths)

— 175.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #60 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,899 (368 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 386 (11 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

#8. Brooks County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 550 (39 total deaths)

— 188.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #48 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,465 (1,026 total cases)

— 17.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (23 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#7. Dawson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 558 (71 total deaths)

— 192.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #43 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,661 (1,866 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 456 (58 new cases, +164% change from previous week)

#6. Maverick County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 625 (367 total deaths)

— 227.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #29 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,226 (11,877 total cases)

— 64.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (131 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#5. Cottle County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 644 (9 total deaths)

— 237.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #22 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 143.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,306 (200 total cases)

— 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

#4. Motley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 667 (8 total deaths)

— 249.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #16 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,750 (141 total cases)

— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#3. Lamb County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 667 (86 total deaths)

— 249.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #15 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,252 (2,740 total cases)

— 73.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 403 (52 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

#2. McMullen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 673 (5 total deaths)

— 252.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #14 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,190 (98 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (1 new cases, -80% change from previous week)

#1. Foard County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 866 (10 total deaths)

— 353.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #1 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,381 (143 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

