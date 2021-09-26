Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Texas

(STACKER.COM) — The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 684,360 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 42.7 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 23, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 55% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 20, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Uvalde County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.4% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 666 (178 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Brown County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (76.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 668 (253 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Fannin County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 95% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 451 (160 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Williamson County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 338 (1,997 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Nicolas Henderson from Coppell, Texas // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Andrews County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 95% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,663 (311 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

BenjaminMonroy // Wikimedia Commons

#45. El Paso County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 91 (764 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Hill County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 95% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 273 (100 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Charles Henry // Flickr

#43. Potter County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.4% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 406 (477 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Montgomery County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.2% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 399 (2,424 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Eaglegrafix // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Gregg County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 323 (400 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Kleberg County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.1% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.1% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 235 (72 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Ellis County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.1% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (70.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 486 (898 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Colorado County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.1% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 95% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 247 (53 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Frio County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.1% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 95% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 212 (43 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Canva

#36. Cameron County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.3% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.2% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 226 (958 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Gaines County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.3% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 95% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 526 (113 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Henderson County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.5% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (94.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 270 (223 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Mick Watson from Atascocita, Texas // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Denton County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.8% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 321 (2,847 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Kaufman County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (65.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.8% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 477 (650 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Bell County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.1% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 343 (1,246 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Mark Fisher // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Tarrant County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 448 (9,413 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Wise County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 394 (276 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Kairos14 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Hood County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (68.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 305 (188 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Reading Associate 17 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Caldwell County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 95% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 465 (203 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Dallas County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.2% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 321 (8,468 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Fort Bend County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.2% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.1% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 326 (2,648 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Collin County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.2% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 298 (3,083 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Public Domain

#23. Jefferson County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.2% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 408 (1,027 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Hequals2henry // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Harris County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 255 (12,030 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Travis County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 188 (2,399 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Johnson County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 453 (797 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Hays County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 335 (771 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Jim Evans // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Polk County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (66.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (92.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 713 (366 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lamar County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.6% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (88.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 698 (348 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Grayson County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.6% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 223 (304 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Brazoria County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.9% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 519 (1,944 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Nsaum75 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Galveston County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.9% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.1% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 457 (1,565 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Palo Pinto County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.9% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (86.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 593 (173 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Webb County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.1% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.1% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 250 (691 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Taylor County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.1% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 0 (0 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Lpret // Wikicommons

#10. McLennan County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.3% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (70.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 579 (1,487 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jim Wells County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.7% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (65.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 343 (139 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Parker County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.7% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (78.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 477 (681 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Navarro County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (70.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.7% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (72.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 539 (270 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Walker County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.7% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 175 (128 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Rockwall County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (84.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 535 (561 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hunt County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (65.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 418 (412 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Coryell County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (93.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 353 (268 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Fayette County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 95% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 130 (33 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Dallam County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 95% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 27 (2 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available

(Information from Stacker.com via the Nexstar Media Wire)