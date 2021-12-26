Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Texas

(STACKER.COM) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Dec. 23 reached 812,283 COVID-19-related deaths and 51.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 61.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 30.8% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Dec. 22, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Smith County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more availability than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 82 (191 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (100,163 fully vaccinated)

— 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Cooke County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more availability than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 136 (56 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (14,713 fully vaccinated)

— 36.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Palo Pinto County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more availability than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 178 (52 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (10,331 fully vaccinated)

— 37.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Jim Evans // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Polk County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 35 (18 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (22,961 fully vaccinated)

— 21.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Williamson County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 177 (1,043 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (378,003 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Public Domain

#45. Jefferson County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.6% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 120 (302 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (119,710 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Floyd County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 90% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 315 (18 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (2,465 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Nacogdoches County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.0% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 110 (72 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (29,157 fully vaccinated)

— 21.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Hays County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.2% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 181 (417 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (133,637 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Henderson County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.2% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 81 (67 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (30,490 fully vaccinated)

— 34.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lamar County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.6% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 64 (32 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (18,627 fully vaccinated)

— 33.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Canva

#39. Hale County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (85.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 159 (53 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (13,697 fully vaccinated)

— 27.6% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Library of Congress

#38. Dawson County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.7% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 90% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 102 (13 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (4,067 fully vaccinated)

— 43.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Brazoria County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.3% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 368 (1,378 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (204,029 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Bell County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 74 (268 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (202,218 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Wichita County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.6% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 79 (104 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (64,989 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Robert Blaine Camp // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Moore County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 90% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 105 (22 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (8,805 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

SG Arts // Shutterstock

#33. Midland County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.8% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 0 (0 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (71,749 fully vaccinated)

— 28.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas

BenjaminMonroy // Wikimedia Commons

#32. El Paso County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 157 (1,320 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (614,425 fully vaccinated)

— 29.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Canva

#31. Cameron County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.5% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.6% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 62 (261 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.2% (301,284 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Johnson County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 176 (309 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (75,481 fully vaccinated)

— 24.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Hequals2henry // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Harris County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 349 (16,459 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (2,801,935 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Mick Watson from Atascocita, Texas // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Denton County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 111 (982 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (517,117 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Rockwall County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 134 (141 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (57,497 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Wise County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.4% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 180 (126 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (25,673 fully vaccinated)

— 35.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Mark Fisher // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Tarrant County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 113 (2,370 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (1,116,878 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas

天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Travis County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 173 (2,210 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (839,980 fully vaccinated)

— 16.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Parmer County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 90% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 198 (19 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (3,659 fully vaccinated)

— 32.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Fort Bend County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.8% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 363 (2,950 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (542,914 fully vaccinated)

— 18.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Montgomery County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 234 (1,421 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (310,115 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Reading Associate 17 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Caldwell County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 90% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 197 (86 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (22,493 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Charles Henry // Flickr

#19. Potter County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 383 (450 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (49,292 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Lpret // Wikicommons

#18. McLennan County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 107 (274 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (124,342 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Collin County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.8% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 155 (1,606 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (653,585 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Dallas County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.9% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 140 (3,682 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (1,485,643 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Grayson County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.9% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 84 (114 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (57,758 fully vaccinated)

— 25.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Walker County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.2% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.1% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 107 (78 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (33,266 fully vaccinated)

— 19.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Nolan County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.2% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.8% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 27 (4 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (5,853 fully vaccinated)

— 29.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Navarro County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 112 (56 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (21,126 fully vaccinated)

— 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Brown County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.6% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 169 (64 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (14,821 fully vaccinated)

— 30.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Wilbarger County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 470 (60 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (6,268 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Gaines County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 90% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 33 (7 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.6% (4,420 fully vaccinated)

— 63.6% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Nsaum75 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Galveston County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.8% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.7% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 248 (850 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (194,292 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Taylor County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.8% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 96 (133 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (63,710 fully vaccinated)

— 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Webb County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 55 (153 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.5% (220,008 fully vaccinated)

— 40.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Ellis County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.6% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 183 (338 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (92,882 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hunt County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.8% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 146 (144 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (39,685 fully vaccinated)

— 28.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Parker County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 159 (227 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (61,243 fully vaccinated)

— 24.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Coryell County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.2% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 92 (70 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (33,979 fully vaccinated)

— 21.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Fayette County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.2% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 90% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 79 (20 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (12,062 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas

