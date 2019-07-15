Country singer Granger Smith’s son’s organs donated to two people

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The son of country singer Granger Smith helped save two people’s lives after he drowned last month.

Smith’s wife Amber posted on Instagram that they got a letter that 3-year-old River’s organs had been given to a 49-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man.

“I’m so proud to be River’s mama and I’m so grateful to God that he gave him to us for those incredible 3 years,” Amber Smith wrote on Instagram. “I pray these 2 recipients live healthy, joy filled, full throttle lives just like Riv. It was one of the hardest, yet easiest, decisions we’ve ever made.”

Amber Smith added in her post that 113,000 people are waiting for transplants and 20 people die each day waiting. She encouraged people to go to OrganDonor.gov to see how they can help save lives like River.

“After shock and reality set in, I thought, how can we bury our sweet baby and not try to help others?” Amber Smith posted. “His body is perfect, his organs are perfect, we had to do something. There are so many people waiting for an organ to save their lives.”

River had been taken care of at Dell Children’s Medical Center and the Smith family asked people to donate to the hospital in lieu of flowers. They also presented a donation in memory of River on June 25.