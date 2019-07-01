Couple clones beloved family cat through Texas-based company

(KXAN) — A North Carolina couple couldn’t bear to break the bond they had with their furry feline friend so they went above and beyond.

After 19-year-old Cinnabun passed, the couple decided to do something a little unconventional, they cloned their kitty, for just $25,000.

The couple found a Texas-based company known for cloning animals. They bought a kit and with a skin and saliva sample and voila, Cinnabun II was born.

The couple says the now five-month-old acts and looks just like its predecessor.

As for a possible Cinnabun III the husband and wife say they aren’t counting it out but hope this kitty lives a long full life.