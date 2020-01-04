Court grants order to keep Texas baby on life support

HOBBS, N.M (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Hobbs Police Department. On 12/31/19, at approximately 7:04 am, officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to the 1700 block of East Rose Lane in reference to a robbery. Officers learned that the suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male pulled up in front of the victim’s residence and ordered her to give him her purse. The suspect was armed with a handgun. After the victim gave her purse to the suspect he left the area in a tan colored Chevy Traverse. It was later learned that the vehicle involved was stolen from the Allsups located in the 100 block of E. Main. The vehicle was left running with the keys in the ignition and was stolen while the victim was inside the store.

Shortly thereafter, officers located the vehicle in the 2400 block of N. Jefferson and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. After a patrol unit and a City of Hobbs vehicle were involved in a motor vehicle crash, the pursuit was terminated.