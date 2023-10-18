SANTA FE, Texas – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday the selection of 11 rural health care providers for an initiative that aims to improve health care access in rural areas.

“Living in a rural area shouldn’t be a deciding factor for the level of health care New Mexicans receive,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “It is a number one priority of this administration to take whatever actions are necessary to build up and support health care providers. Taking a significant portion of the financial burden off of rural providers to expand access will have a real impact on the lives and health of New Mexicans.”

According to the press release, grant agreements with the remaining recipients of the $80 million are in the final stages of approval and will be announced in November.

This initiative will provide crucial funding to rural health care providers, enabling them to offer new and expanded services in their communities.

The initial recipients are:

Covenant Health Hobbs

El Centro Family Health

Gallup Community Health

Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center

Laguna Healthcare Corp

Mimbres Memorial Hospital

Nurstead Consulting Services, LLC

South Central Colfax County Special Hospital District

Sunrise Clinics

The Learning Path, LLC

The Psychiatric Care Center LLC

These providers will receive expedited funding to implement new services by the end of 2023.

“We’re excited to hear the announcement of the initial awardees from the fund, and applaud the efforts of the governor and our legislature to continue to address the needs of improving access to healthcare through measures like the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund,” said Troy Clark, President & CEO of the New Mexico Hospital Association.

For more details, visit the New Mexico Department of Human Services website.