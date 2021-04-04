COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas continue to decline

DALLAS (AP) — The count of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas has continued to decline, even as state health official reported more than 1,600 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 21 new fatalities from COVID-19 Sunday along with 1,465 confirmed cases of the virus and 219 probable cases.

There were 2,817 people in state hospitals with the disease Saturday, the most recent day for which data is available.

That’s fewest since June of last year.

The lower hospitalization count comes as Johns Hopkins University data shows more than 15% of Texans have been fully vaccinated.

