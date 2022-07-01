SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Shamrock Volunteer Fire Department released details on a Thursday night crash that killed nine cows and set several more loose at the scene.

According to the department, at around 11 p.m. on Thursday crews responded to the area near the 152-mile marker of I-40 on a reported crash in which two vehicles collided with several cows. While no humans suffered significant injuries from the crash, the vehicles were heavily damaged. Further, the department noted that around nine cows were killed in the crash, and others were loose in the area.

During the department’s efforts to clear the highway, officials noted that two cowboys rode out of the darkness down the I-40 median and assisted with gathering the surviving cows and clearing the scene.

“They didn’t have to help,” described department officials, “but in true cowboy fashion they recognized the need and provided assistance to first responders and disregarded the risks to themselves.”

The fire department promoted the cowboys, Cutter McLain and Bart Nichols, as “the true heroes” of the moment, and thanked them and their traveling companions for the help in keeping the responding crew members and others on the road safe.