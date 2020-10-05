CPS locates missing Smith County baby in Colorado

TYLER, Texas – Authorities located a baby who went missing last week from Smith County.

17-month-old Ellisia Pair was ordered into Child Protective Services back on September 18, but she went missing with her mother, 20-year-old Allie O’Neal.

Although police believed that O’Neal and Ellisia would still be in the East Texas area, they were located in Colorado over the weekend.

A CPS officer told KETK News it was unknown whether O’Neal was taken into custody. They were located at a hotel they had previously stayed at.

