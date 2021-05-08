Crash involving car and bus on I-10 leaves 1 dead, 3 seriously injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A car headed the wrong way caused a fatal crash on Interstate 10 East early Saturday morning when it crashed head-on into a Greyhound bus, according to the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit.

There were also several injuries, including three people who were taken to local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at I-10 East and Executive before 3 a.m. and involved a Greyhound bus that was en route from Phoenix to Dallas and a Ford Mustang that was going west in the eastbound lanes of I-10. The driver of the Mustang died at the scene.

Officials with Greyhound confirmed the crash with KTSM 9 News.

“We can confirm an incident this morning in west El Paso when an adverse vehicle traveling westbound in an eastbound dedicated lane of traffic struck a Greyhound bus,” Greyhound stated in an email to KTSM. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in today’s incident. Our priority is taking care of all the passengers, employees and families affected and we will continue to support local authorities with this matter.”

(Information from KTSM.com)