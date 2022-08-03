AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews are fighting several fires in Central Texas, including in Travis and Blanco Counties. Here’s what we know about those fires.

Gillespie County fire

KXAN viewers also sent photos and tips about a fire near Fredericksburg. The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office asked people to stay away from the area around Eckert Road and Lower Crabapple Road.

Big Sky Fire in Gillespie County (Courtesy: Kelly Graham)

That fire is being called the Big Sky Fire. There are several fire departments on scene.

According to a 12:41 a.m. Wednesday update from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 1,400 acres and 25% contained. The City of Fredericksburg said three barn/shed structures have been destroyed.

The fire continues to spread due to wind, terrain and volatile juniper/oak fuel type. Dozers are engaged while engine crews focus on suppression and structure protection.

Blanco County fire

Agencies responded to a wildfire spreading in Blanco County near the Hays County line. It’s being called the Smoke Rider Fire. It’s not clear what started that fire, but there are mandatory evacuations in place.

The fire is at the corner of FM 165 and Las Colinas in Blanco County. Avoid the area if possible.

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the fire had burned an estimated 800 acres and was 30% contained. In an update just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, Blanco County Emergency Management said forward progression of the fire was stopped.

Blanco County EM evacuated some homes in the area out of an abundance of caution. A public information officer for the Texas A&M Forest Service said roughly 30 structures, mostly homes, were evacuated by about 5 p.m. Tuesday. He could not say whether any had been destroyed by the fire. A temporary evacuation center will be at Blanco Methodist Church at 61 Pecan St.

No additional evacuations were ordered Wednesday morning other than the ones already in place, according to emergency management. Both U.S. 290 and FM 165 are back open, but the county urged drivers to watch out for firefighters and units working near roadways in the area.

The Wildland Task force was activated for the fire, according to the Hays County Office of Emergency Management.

Wildfire in Blanco County at the corner of FM 165 and Las Colinas

Travis County fire

A brush fire in Travis County, the Blue Bluff Fire, flared up again at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday near FM 973 and FM 969, according to the Austin Fire Department.

As of the latest update at 10:16 p.m., the fire was 80% contained. The Austin Fire Department tweeted at 5:16 p.m. the fire burned about 100 acres.

The fire department said bulldozers from the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to help contain the fire and are “making good progress.” AFD said there are still spot fires on the interior, and crews will stay on the scene overnight and Wednesday.

Blue Bluff Fire in Travis County near FM 973 and FM 969

People living in nearby mobile homes were told earlier to prepare to evacuate, but they have not been evacuated yet. FM 973 at FM 969 and Decker are closed due to the fire.

It’s the same location where a fire happened last week.